L'Aberdeen ha confermato - attraverso un tweet ufficiale - la partenza dell'allenatore Stephen Glass. Il tecnico ha lasciato i Dons con effetto immediato, insieme ad Allan Russell e Henry Apaloo.

IL POST DI TWITTER - “Il Club ringrazia Stephen, Allan ed Henry per i loro sforzi e augura loro il meglio per le loro future carriere. L'iter per la nomina di un nuovo allenatore inizierà immediatamente e a breve verrà comunicato un ulteriore aggiornamento riguardante la squadra di allenatori ad interim del club”.


 