Aberdeen, UFFICIALE: esonerato il tecnico Glass
IL POST DI TWITTER - “Il Club ringrazia Stephen, Allan ed Henry per i loro sforzi e augura loro il meglio per le loro future carriere. L'iter per la nomina di un nuovo allenatore inizierà immediatamente e a breve verrà comunicato un ulteriore aggiornamento riguardante la squadra di allenatori ad interim del club”.
The Club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 13, 2022
The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the Club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly. pic.twitter.com/av3rF1uk0D