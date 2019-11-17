Belgio: Boyata, ma che fai? Gioca un tempo con la maglia di Batshuayi FOTO
DUE BATSHUAYI IN CAMPO - Una gaffe clamorosa che ha scatenato i divertiti commenti dei social anche perché, ironia della sorte, al 77' Batshuayi fa il suo ingresso in campo dando il cambio all'interista Romelu Lukaku (in gol anche ieri). Di fatto, nonostante nessuno (né l'arbitro né le panchine) si sia reso conto di nulla, vi erano due numeri 23 in campo, entrambi col cognome Batshuayi sulle spalle ma uno era Boyata.
BELGIUM defender Dedryck Boyata wore Michy Batshuayi’s jersey by mistake against Russia.— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 16, 2019
Dedryck started in the Euro 2020 qualifier wearing the No23 top - worn by Batshuayi. Boyata eventually ditched the jersey, and put on the matching No4 shirt, with his name on the back pic.twitter.com/I2KHw1g8Aj