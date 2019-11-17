3
Fine primo tempo di Russia-Belgio, i calciatori ne approfittano per riprendere fiato, bere un tè caldo e cambiarsi le magliette sudate. Lo fa pure ​Dedryck Boyata, difensore centrale dei Diavoli Rossi e dell'Hertha Berlino. Ma, al momento del rientro sul terreno di gioco, c'è qualcosa che non va: le telecamere indugiano sul 28enne che rimane regolarmente in campo ma... con indosso la maglia numero 23 del suo compagno ​Michy Batshuayi. Una svista tutta da ridere visto che il centrale ha tenuto i suoi pantaloncini numero 4. 

DUE BATSHUAYI IN CAMPO - Una gaffe clamorosa che ha scatenato i divertiti commenti dei social anche perché, ironia della sorte, al 77'  Batshuayi fa il suo ingresso in campo dando il cambio all'interista Romelu Lukaku (in gol anche ieri). Di fatto, nonostante nessuno (né l'arbitro né le panchine) si sia reso conto di nulla, vi erano due numeri 23 in campo, entrambi col cognome Batshuayi sulle spalle ma uno era Boyata. 

 

 