Borussia Dortmund, UFFICIALE: rinnova Hummels
Commenta per primoIl difensore tedesco Mats Hummels, 35 anni il prossimo 16 dicembre, ha rinnovato il contratto in scadenza col Borussia Dortmund per la prossima stagione fino a giugno 2024.
Mats macht's!— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 24, 2023
Der #BVB und Abwehrspieler @matshummels haben sich auf die Verlängerung des am 30. Juni auslaufenden Vertrags um ein weiteres Jahr verständigt.
Alle Infos https://t.co/RCJsxUvL9h pic.twitter.com/c2fnv41wBE
