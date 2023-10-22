La UEFA ha reso note le designazioni arbitrali per le partite di Champions League in programma martedì 24 ottobre: fischietto francese per l'Inter, sarà François Letexier a dirigere l'incontro con il Salisburgo a San Siro, mentre il bosniaco Irfan Peljto arbitrerà Union Berlino-Napoli.



LE DESIGNAZIONI COMPLETE



INTER-SALISBURGO martedì 24 ottobre, ore 21



Arbitro: François Letexier (FRA)

Assistenti: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

Quarto ufficiale: Jérémy Stinat (FRA)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

AVAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)





UNION BERLINO-NAPOLI martedì 24 ottobre, ore 21



Arbitro: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

Assistenti: Senad Ibrisimbegović (BIH), Davor Beljo (BIH)

Quarto ufficiale: Dragan Petrovic (BIH)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)