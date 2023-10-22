Champions League: Inter-Salisburgo e Union-Napoli, le designazioni arbitrali
Commenta per primoLa UEFA ha reso note le designazioni arbitrali per le partite di Champions League in programma martedì 24 ottobre: fischietto francese per l'Inter, sarà François Letexier a dirigere l'incontro con il Salisburgo a San Siro, mentre il bosniaco Irfan Peljto arbitrerà Union Berlino-Napoli.
LE DESIGNAZIONI COMPLETE
INTER-SALISBURGO martedì 24 ottobre, ore 21
Arbitro: François Letexier (FRA)
Assistenti: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)
Quarto ufficiale: Jérémy Stinat (FRA)
VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
AVAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)
UNION BERLINO-NAPOLI martedì 24 ottobre, ore 21
Arbitro: Irfan Peljto (BIH)
Assistenti: Senad Ibrisimbegović (BIH), Davor Beljo (BIH)
Quarto ufficiale: Dragan Petrovic (BIH)
VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)
AVAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)
Commenta per primo