Champions League, sorteggiato il terzo turno preliminare: le partite
Commenta per primoSorteggiato a Nyon il terzo turno preliminare di Champions League, che si svolgerà in gara secca il 15 e il 16 settembre: ecco le sfide.
SEZIONE CAMPIONI
Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)
Omonia (CYP) vs Stella Rossa (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)
SEZIONE PIAZZATE
PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)
