Sorteggiato a Nyon il terzo turno preliminare di Champions League, che si svolgerà in gara secca il 15 e il 16 settembre: ecco le sfide.



SEZIONE CAMPIONI



Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)

Omonia (CYP) vs Stella Rossa (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)



SEZIONE PIAZZATE



PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)