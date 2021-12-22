Coppa d'Africa, Eto'o e la federcalcio del Camerun confermano: 'Ci vediamo il 9 gennaio! Tutte le misure sanitarie e di sicurezza sono garantite'
Il presidente Samuel Eto'o oggi ha visitato lo Stadio Olembé insieme al capo di stato del Camerun, Patrice Motsepe, e ha ribadito attraverso un tweet che in quello stadio si terrà il calcio d'inizio della gara inaugurale e che vedrà il Camerun affrontare il Burkina Faso.
With the final preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in motion, it was great to visit Olembé Stadium with CAF president Patrice Motsepe. In this stadium we will kick off with our first match on January 9th, Cameroon