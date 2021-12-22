4
Attraverso un comunicato pubblicato dalla FECAFOOT, la Federcalcio del Camerun, arriva la conferma ufficiale che la Coppa d'Africa non sarà rinviata e che il 9 gennaio prenderà ufficialmente il via come da programma. 

Il presidente Samuel Eto'o oggi ha visitato lo Stadio Olembé insieme al capo di stato del Camerun, Patrice Motsepe, e ha ribadito attraverso un tweet che in quello stadio si terrà il calcio d'inizio della gara inaugurale e che vedrà il Camerun affrontare il Burkina Faso.
 