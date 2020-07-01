Fiorentina-Sassuolo 1-3: il tabellino
Fiorentina-Sassuolo 1-3 (primo tempo 0-2)
Marcatori: 24’ p.t. Defrel (S), 35’ s.t. Defrel (S), 15’ s.t. Muldur (S), 44’ s.t. Cutrone (F)
Assist: 35’ s.t. Djuricic (S), 44’ s.t. Duncan (F)
Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ceccherini (18’ s.t. Igor) ; Lirola (5’ s.t. Cutrone), Castrovilli (18’ s.t. Duncan), Pulgar, Ghezzal (30’ s.t. Benassi), Dalbert; Ribery ( 18’s.t. Sottil), Chiesa. All.: Iachini
Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Pegolo; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio (1’s.t. Kyriakopoulos); Magnanelli, Locatelli (16’s.t. Bourabia); Traore (1’s.t. Berardi), Djuricic (42’ s.t. Ghion), Boga; Defrel. (36’ s.t. Caputo) All.: De Zerbi
Arbitri: Chiffi di Padova
Ammoniti: 3’ p.t. Rogerio (S),43’ s.t. Traorè (S), 44’ p.t. Pulgar (F), 5’ s.t. Ceccherini (F), 17’s.t. Castrovilli (F), 28’ s.t. Ghezzal (F), 38’ s.t. De Zerbi (S)
