Momento d'oro per il City, che ha spazzato decisamente via le perplessità di inizio stagione, quando il mancato arrivo di Lionel Messi sembrava potesse mettere fine al ciclo di Guardiola nella sponda celeste di Manchester. E invece il meglio doveva ancora arrivare: con il 2-1 al West Ham arriva la ventesima vittoria consecutiva, come nessuno mai. Sì, è la striscia più lunga di sempre per un club di livello top; inoltre, sono 27 i risultati utili consecutivi, a meno 1 dalla striscia record del 2017. Ma i numeri non sono finiti qui. 
Già, perché Pep Guardiola, oggi, ha centrato la 500esima vittoria della sua storia da allenatore di top club: 179 al Barcellona, 121 al Bayern, 200 al Manchester City. E sì, cifra tonda con i Citizens, altro piccolo record: il catalano è il tecnico che ci ha messo meno tempo a raggiungere questo traguardo, spazzando via Mourinho. Lo Special One, per arrivare a 200, ci aveva messo 309 panchine. Pep 273... Staccati Kenny Dalglish al Liverpool, Don Revie al Leeds e Bob Paisley anche lui coi RedsIl fenomeno della panchina continua a scrivere la storia. E c'è l'impressione che non si voglia affatto fermare. 
   