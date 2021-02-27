27 - Man City are unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3), the second longest such run in their history (28 games, Apr-Dec 2017). They have now also extended the longest ever winning run by a top-flight side in all comps to 20 matches. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/wLtXPXK2R7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021

200 - In what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the Citizens – the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/rv5BkgoIio — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021

Momento d'oro per il, che ha spazzato decisamente via le perplessità di inizio stagione, quando il mancato arrivo di Lionelsembrava potesse mettere fine al ciclo dinella sponda celeste di. E invece il meglio doveva ancora arrivare: con il 2-1 al West Ham arriva la ventesima vittoria consecutiva, come nessuno mai. Sì, è la striscia più lunga di sempre per un club di livello top; inoltre, sono 27 i risultati utili consecutivi, a meno 1 dalla striscia record del 2017. Ma i numeri non sono finiti qui.Già, perché Pep, oggi,E sì, cifra tonda con i Citizens, altro piccolo record: il catalano è. Lo Special One, per arrivare a 200, ci aveva messo 309 panchine. Pep 273... Staccati Kenny Dalglish al Liverpool, Don Revie al Leeds e Bob Paisley anche lui coi Reds.