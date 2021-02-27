Guardiola fenomeno da 500 vittorie: 200 in Premier, spazzato via Mourinho. E il City scrive la storia
27 - Man City are unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3), the second longest such run in their history (28 games, Apr-Dec 2017). They have now also extended the longest ever winning run by a top-flight side in all comps to 20 matches. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/wLtXPXK2R7— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021
Già, perché Pep Guardiola, oggi, ha centrato la 500esima vittoria della sua storia da allenatore di top club: 179 al Barcellona, 121 al Bayern, 200 al Manchester City. E sì, cifra tonda con i Citizens, altro piccolo record: il catalano è il tecnico che ci ha messo meno tempo a raggiungere questo traguardo, spazzando via Mourinho. Lo Special One, per arrivare a 200, ci aveva messo 309 panchine. Pep 273... Staccati Kenny Dalglish al Liverpool, Don Revie al Leeds e Bob Paisley anche lui coi Reds. Il fenomeno della panchina continua a scrivere la storia. E c'è l'impressione che non si voglia affatto fermare.
200 - In what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the Citizens – the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/rv5BkgoIio— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021