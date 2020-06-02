'H for humans': Chelsea in ginocchio per la morte di George Floyd FOTO
Commenta per primoAnche il Chelsea si unisce al movimento #BlackLivesMatter. Prima dell'allenamento odierno al centro sportivo di Cobham, giocatori e staff tecnico dei Blues si sono inginocchiati per la morte di George Floyd formando la lettera H, per 'Humans'.
Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93— Chelsea FC (at ) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020
