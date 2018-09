Cheers GARETH I’ll be there tomorrow with ⁦@Shanewh1tfieldin his box OH GARETH I take a size 9 I’ll see what I can do,I’ll pop down and see you x good luck mate and thanks for the kind words mate x I thought the press only wrote shit about me wowLOVE FROM GAZZA X pic.twitter.com/qBmV3Lp19x