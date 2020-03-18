Wojciech, portiere della, posta una foto su Instagram, con la bandiera italiana che sventola, lanciano un messaggio a tutti, in questo periodo di emergenza dovuto al coronavirus: “Mentre continuiamo a preoccuparci delle nostre famiglie e dei nostri cari, pregando che non vengano colpiti dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci come e perché ciò è accaduto. Domande a cui potremmo non trovare mai risposte. In che modo ciò influirà sulla nostra società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? E questo mi ha fatto pensare… Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato di essere in Italia in questo momento, il paese più colpito dal virus. Ma non sono d’accordo. Mi sento fortunato qui perché so che questo è un paese che batterà questo virus con unità e passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi. Le generazione future, i bambini di tutto il mondo studieranno l’incredibile storia di questo paese. Impareranno a sua arte meravigliosa, la sua architettura unica, la moda, il cibo delizioso.Da nessuna parte nei libri di storia troverai nulla sul Covid-19. Perché l’Italia è più grande, è migliore, è più forte di questo virus. Quindi, mentre mi manca terribilmente la famiglia e prego per il loro benessere, sono orgoglioso di condividere questo momento con il popolo italiano. Resta forte Italia, andrà tutto bene”.