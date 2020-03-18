5
Wojciech Szczesny, portiere della Juventus, posta una foto su Instagram, con la bandiera italiana che sventola, lanciano un messaggio a tutti, in questo periodo di emergenza dovuto al coronavirus: “Mentre continuiamo a preoccuparci delle nostre famiglie e dei nostri cari, pregando che non vengano colpiti dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci come e perché ciò è accaduto. Domande a cui potremmo non trovare mai risposte. In che modo ciò influirà sulla nostra società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? E questo mi ha fatto pensare… Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato di essere in Italia in questo momento, il paese più colpito dal virus. Ma non sono d’accordo. Mi sento fortunato qui perché so che questo è un paese che batterà questo virus con unità e passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi. Le generazione future, i bambini di tutto il mondo studieranno l’incredibile storia di questo paese. Impareranno a sua arte meravigliosa, la sua architettura unica, la moda, il cibo delizioso. 
Da nessuna parte nei libri di storia troverai nulla sul Covid-19. Perché l’Italia è più grande, è migliore, è più forte di questo virus. Quindi, mentre mi manca terribilmente la famiglia e prego per il loro benessere, sono orgoglioso di condividere questo momento con il popolo italiano. Resta forte Italia, andrà tutto bene”.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think... One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment - the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene!

