Incredibile a Barcellona: tifosi di casa lanciano per errore pietre e fumogeni contro pullman blaugrana VIDEO
#UCL | Amazing atmosphere as Barcelona fans greet the team bus!
Barcelona supporters threw objects and chanted at Dembele, thinking it was the PSG bus
Insomma, dovevano essere belli carichi...