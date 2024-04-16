Calciomercato.com

    Incredibile a Barcellona: tifosi di casa lanciano per errore pietre e fumogeni contro pullman blaugrana VIDEO

    Ha dell'incredibile quanto successo a Barcellona prima del match contro il Paris Saint-Germain, in programma questa sera alle 21. All’arrivo del pullman della squadra di casa, gli stessi tifosi blaugrana si sono messi a lanciare sassi, fumogeni e altri oggetti proprio contro i loro stessi giocatori, insultando la squadra parigina. Per errore il pullman dei loro beniamini è stato scambiato per quello degli avversari ed è stato colpito, senza rendersi conto del disguido, dalla frangia più estremista della tifoseria del Barcellona. 

     

