Inghilterra-Croazia 1-0, il tabellino

Reti: 11' st Sterling (I)



Assist: Phillips (I)



Inghilterra (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden, (26' st Rashford), Mount, Sterling (47' st Calvert-Lewin); Kane (37' st Bellingham). Ct: Southgate



Croazia (4-1-4-1): Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida. Caleta-Car. Gvardiol; Brozovic (25' st Vlasic); Kramaric (25' st Brekalo) Modric, Kovacic (40' st Pasalic) Perisic; Rebic (34' st Petkovic). Ct: Dalic.



Arbitro: Orsato (Italia)



Ammoniti: 42' pt Caleta-Car (C) per fallo di mano, 3' st Kovacic (C), 19' st Foden (I) e 20' st Brozovic (C) per gioco falloso.