Inghilterra-Croazia 1-0, il tabellino
Commenta per primoInghilterra-Croazia 1-0, il tabellino
Reti: 11' st Sterling (I)
Assist: Phillips (I)
Inghilterra (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden, (26' st Rashford), Mount, Sterling (47' st Calvert-Lewin); Kane (37' st Bellingham). Ct: Southgate
Croazia (4-1-4-1): Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida. Caleta-Car. Gvardiol; Brozovic (25' st Vlasic); Kramaric (25' st Brekalo) Modric, Kovacic (40' st Pasalic) Perisic; Rebic (34' st Petkovic). Ct: Dalic.
Arbitro: Orsato (Italia)
Ammoniti: 42' pt Caleta-Car (C) per fallo di mano, 3' st Kovacic (C), 19' st Foden (I) e 20' st Brozovic (C) per gioco falloso.
Commenta per primo