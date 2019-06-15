Messaggio d'amore diper lae i suoi tifosi. Il portoghese, con un lungo messaggio sul proprio profilo Instagram, ha elencato i risultato raggiunti in stagione, ringraziando poi la Juventus ed i suoi tifosi, dando poi loro appuntamento al prossimo anno.Ecco la contenuto del suo messaggio inserito su Instagram: "E' stata una stagione incredibile!Grazie a tutti i miei fan nel mondo, in particolare a quelli portoghesi che ci hanno aiutato a conquistare un altro storico titolo per il Portogallo. Avrete sempre un posto speciale nel mio cuore".Personalmente, non dimenticherò mai i grandi momento di questa stagione e i traguardi raggiunti nel 2019:Gol decisivo in finale di Supercoppa italiana- Serie A vinta, 21 gol e MVP della stagione;- Nations League vinta con tripletta;- Primo giocatore a raggiungere 100 vittorie e 125 gol in Champions;- Primo giocatore a vincere 10 titoli Uefa;- Primo giocatore a segnare in tutte le competizioni FIFA per club: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League;- Primo giocatore a segnare 10 gol consecutivi nella fase finale di tornei per club dal 2004 to 2019;!"