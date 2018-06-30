Il futuro di Stephan Lichtsteiner è all'Arsenal, che nelle scorse settimane ne ha comunicato l'ingaggio a parametro zero. Prima di iniziare la sua nuova avventura con i Gunners, il terzino svizzero ha però voluto salutare la Juventus e i suoi tifosi, attraverso un messaggio postato sui social network: "Oggi è il mio ultimo giorno ufficiale da juventino. È stato un onore incredibile per me poter indossare questa maglia ogni giorno negli ultimi sette anni. Spero che la vostra storia di grandi successi continuerà nei prossimi anni. Grazie cari juventini, sarete sempre nel mio cuore. #FinoAllaFine".