Lichtsteiner saluta la Juve: 'Per sempre nel mio cuore, è stato un onore'
Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/ufhgbIPswL— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) 30 giugno 2018
Lady Santon, dalle minacce dei tifosi all'addio commosso all'Inter FOTO
Chloe Sanderson, compagna di Davide Santon, ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram il personale addio all'Inter, pieno di commozione nonostante i difficili momenti passati nell'ultimo periodo dal marito: "La mia confessione...