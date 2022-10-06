Commenta per primo
Kyle Walker è stato operato all'inguine per il problema accusato durante il derby con lo United di domenica. L'intervento è riuscito, spiega il Manchester City, ma ora l'Inghilterra è in ansia per il difensore: è a rischio per i Mondiali.
 

PARLA WALKER - Lo stesso Walker ha scritto sui social: "Come giocatori dobbiamo riconoscere che gli infortuni sono parte integrante del gioco che amiamo. La mia operazione è stata un successo e ora posso concentrarmi sulla riabilitazione per poter tornare nel pieno della mia forma fisica. Sosterrò i miei compagni di squadra ogni giorno in ogni modo possibile".
 
 