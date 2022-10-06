Manchester City, Walker operato all'inguine. E' a rischio per i Mondiali
Kyle Walker undergoes successful surgery after his injury during last week's Manchester derby.— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 6, 2022
More here
PARLA WALKER - Lo stesso Walker ha scritto sui social: "Come giocatori dobbiamo riconoscere che gli infortuni sono parte integrante del gioco che amiamo. La mia operazione è stata un successo e ora posso concentrarmi sulla riabilitazione per poter tornare nel pieno della mia forma fisica. Sosterrò i miei compagni di squadra ogni giorno in ogni modo possibile".
As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can. pic.twitter.com/BcwIAjkb8B— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) October 6, 2022