Manchester United, debutto da sogno per James: gol e dedica al padre che non c'è più
Nella disastrosa stagione 2018/19 James era stata una delle poche note positive dello Swansea che ha chiuso la stagione con una retrocessione. Nel corso dell'estate è arrivata l'offerta irrinunciabile dei Red Devils, ma a pochi giorni dalla firma arrivò per l'attaccante la più brutta delle notizie: suo padre, a sessant'anni, era venuto a mancare. Oggi il gol e la dedica proprio per il padre che non c'è più e un debutto in Premier con la maglia dei Red Devils che si porterà a lungo nel cuore.
Don't ever forget this, @Daniel_James_97! #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/k3WZG6z6TU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2019
This is your moment, @Daniel_James_97 — welcome to Old Trafford! #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/z7fzYU7nz4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2019