Diversi scontri tra la polizia in tenuta antisommossa e i tifosi marocchini assiepati fuori dall'Education City Stadium in Qatar prima e dopo la partita tra Marocco e Spagna, valida per gli ottavi di finale dei Mondiali e vinta dai marocchini ai rigori.

SCONTRI CON LA POLIZIA - La polizia ha chiuso l'ingresso principale dell'impianto spingendo la folla contro una rete metallica. Parecchie le risse scoppiate tra forze dell'ordine e tifosi.