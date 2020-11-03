Doppio ex di Real Madrid e Inter, Clarencededica un post su Instagram alla sfida Champions tra le sue due vecchie squadre: "È di nuovo tempo di Champions League ... e che partita stasera!quando è stata scattata questa foto. I miei compagni di squadra blancos hanno vinto il trofeo quell'anno e, nonostante non abbia ottenuto una medaglia per i miei sforzi nella prima metà della stagione, sono molto orgoglioso del contributo che ho dato a quel risultato. Sarebbe stato bello aggiungere la mia quinta medaglia di Champions League alle mie altre 4, ma non è stato così. Comunque, curioso di vedere che risultato uscirà da questa partita! Quale giocatore sarà decisivo stasera?".