Real Madrid-Inter, l'ex Seedorf: 'Mai avrei pensato di andare in nerazzurro, ho una Champions in meno'
It's @championsleague time again… and what a game tonight! I remember how I had no idea I would be leaving @realmadrid to join @inter when this was taken. My #blancos teammates went on to win the #UCL trophy that year, and despite me not getting a medal for my efforts in the first half of the campaign that season, I take great pride in the contribution I made to that achievement. It would have been nice to add my 5th Champions League medal to my 4 others, but it wasn’t to be. Anyway, curious to see what result this match will bring! Which player is going to be decisive tonight?