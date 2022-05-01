Roma-Bologna 0-0: il tabellino
3Roma-Bologna 0-0
Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles (13’ s.t. Karsdorp), Veretout (32’ s.t. Shomurodov), Cristante, El Shaarawy (14’ s.t. Zalewski); Carles Perez (14’ s.t. Pellegrini), Felix Arena (14’ s.t. Abraham); Zaniolo. All. Mourinho
Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi (37’ s.t. Theate); Kasius (17’ s.t. De Silvestri), Dominguez (24’ Svanberg), Schouten, Soriano (37’ s.t. Aebischer), Hickey; Orsolini (17’ s.t. Barrow), Arnautovic. All. Tanjga
Arbitro: Fabbri di Ravenna
Ammoniti: 41’ p.t. Medel (B)
Sempre detto che sta squadra arrivava non oltre il settimo posto. So rimaste tre partite. Firenze Venezia e Torino. Se giovedì va come credo devono caccia quel buffone la sera stessa.
