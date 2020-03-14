Tramite il proprio profilo Instagram, l'allenatore della Roma Pauloha lanciato un appello alla gente nell'emergenza covid-19: "In questo momento la strategia di gioco è chiara a tutti: stiamo a casa. Ed è quello che sto facendo anch'io qui a Roma. Insieme, possiamo vincere questa battaglia in Italia, in Europa e nel mondo e sono sicuro che questa emergenza sanitaria che ora ci separa, ci unirà di più in futuro".