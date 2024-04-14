Sassuolo-Milan 3-3: il tabellino
Marcatori: 3’ Pinamonti (S), 9’ Laurienté (S), 20’ Leao (M), 53’ Laurienté (S), 58’ Jovic (M), 84’ Okafor (M)
Assist: 3’ Thorstvedt (S), 9’ Thorstvedt (S), 20’ Musah (M), 53’ Defrel (S), 58’ Leao(M)
Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan (8’ Tressoldi), Erlic, Ferrari, Viti; Obiang, Boloca (76’ Racic); Volpato (46’ Defrel), Thorstvedt (61’ Matheus Henrique), Laurienté (76’ Ceide); Pinamonti. All. Ballardini.
Milan (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Florenzi, Kjaer (54’ Gabbia), Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Adli (81’ Okafor), Musah (54’ Giroud); Chukwueze (64’ Pulisic), Loftus-Cheek (54’ Reijnders), Leao; Jovic. All. Pioli.
Arbitro: Sig. Massa
Ammoniti: 19’ Ferrari (S), 57’ Tressoldi (S), 68’ Thiaw (M), 69’ Pinamonti (S)