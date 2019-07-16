Sneijder contro la stampa turca sulla separazione con Yolanthe: 'Pazzi, basta!'
"In secondo luogo, non ha bisogno di soldi da parte mia perché ha i suoi. La stampa turca ha scritto che voleva 19 milioni e io le ho dato 15?! Ahah, voi siete sempre più pazzi. Se le persone sapessero solo com'è la realtà. Le persone senza cervello crederanno sempre a ciò che leggono. Solo così lo sapete tutti: Yolanthe non mi ha chiesto nulla e non le chiederò nulla. Non abbiamo bisogno del denaro degli altri. Queste storie sono tutte bugie".
"Trovo disgustoso ciò che la stampa sta scrivendo su di me, tutte cazzate e bugie tutto il tempo e ora questa cazzata su di lei. So che non abbiamo bisogno di rispondere a nulla e rispetto la madre di mio figlio così tanto per essere così tranquillo e prendere tutte queste cagate. Ma io non sono così. Non permetto alle persone di fare casino con la mia vita tutto il tempo!!!".
I’m not gonna be nice anymore to all the bullshit people that are talking shit about Me and Yolanthe. Let me be very clear. First of all, yes we are not together anymore for a while now. No we are still not divorced yet. I made a lot of mistakes in our marriage. But that’s nobody’s business. That Yolanthe is still so good to me I respect so much. She takes care of our son every day AND ME even though we are not together. Second of all she doesn’t need anything from my part because she has her own. The Turkish press wrote she wanted 19 million and I gave her 15?! Haha you guys are getting crazier every time. If people would only know how the reality is. People without brains will always believe what they read. Just so you all know : Yolanthe didn’t ask me for anything and I will not ask her for anything. We don’t need each other’s money. This stories are all lies. I find it disgusting what the press is writing about me all bullshit and lies all the time and now this bullshit about her. I know we don’t need to respond to anything and I respect the mother of my child so much for staying so calm and taking all this shit. But I’m not like that. I don’t let people mess with my life all the time!!!
