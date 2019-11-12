Stati Uniti: Pulisic out per infortunio
Guai in vista per Stati Uniti e Chelsea. Christian Pulisic, esterno offensivo dei Blues, non prenderà parte alle partite della nazionale americana contro Canada e Cuba a causa di un infortunio all'anca, subìto nella vittoria contro il Crystal Palace di sabato scorso.
"Christian is officially at this stage ruled out. We just got that information. This was a collaborative decision with the club. looking after the best interest of the player..."— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 11, 2019
"...These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time."— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 11, 2019
