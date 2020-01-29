Dopo giorni di trattative, adesso è ufficiale: Steven Bergwijn è un nuovo giocatore del Tottenham. L’esterno d’attacco si trasferisce dal PSV Eindhoven, firmerà un contratto fino al 2025 e indosserà la maglia numero 23, lasciata libera dopo la cessione di Eriksen all’Inter.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @StevenBergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.



Steven has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2025.#WelkomBergwijn #COYS