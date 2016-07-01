AC Milan: Montella to bench three new signings as starting already XI revealed
23 September at 18:55AC Milan will play against Sampdoria tomorrow and Vincenzo Montella still has a few hours to think about the rossoneri starting XI. According to Sky Sport, however, the aeroplanino has already decided which players he will start tomorrow afternoon at the Marassi.
Due to the injuries of Calabria and Montolivo, AC Milan should play with a 3-5-1-1 formation. Donnarumma is set to start in goal with Zapata, Romagnoli and Bonucci starting at the back. New signing Mateo Musacchio would then be set to start form the bench.
Abate, Kessié, Biglia, Bonanveutra and Ricardo Rodriguez are expected to start in midfield with Calhanoglu starting from the bench.
Suso should start as attacking midfielder behind the sole striker Nikola Kalinic with Andre Silva destined to start from the bench.
Both Montella and Giampaolo talked today ahead of the game.
Montella warned Suso and advised that AC Milan will have highs and lows whilst Giampaolo said his team know what to do against the rossoneri.
