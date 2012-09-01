AC Milan the only Serie A team to seal Europa League win
15 February at 23:12AC Milan are the only Serie A club to have sealed a win in their opening tie of the last 16 of the Europa League today.
The rossoneri beat Lodogorets away for 3-0 with goals came courtesy of Cutrone, Rodriguez and Borini.
“We didn’t play a perfect game, we could have done more”, Gattuso said at the end of the game. “The result is a bit unfair because we didn’t play well, but we are happy for the win. The lads deserve the praise.”
All the other Serie A clubs involved in the tournament have lost their games. Atalanta, however, deserve a mention for their outstanding away performance against Borussia Dortmund.
La Dea had taken the lead in the second half but Michy Batsuayi spoiled their party scoring a brace in the last 25 minutes of play.
Napoli lost 3-1 against RB Leipzig at home whilst Lazio were defeated 1-0 away by Steaua Bucarest.
