Lionel Messi has dropped a hint about his current contract negotiations with Barcelona.

With his deal expiring in June 2018 and the Catalans hardly loaded at the moment, there has been some speculation that clubs like Inter could sneak in and nab the Argentine superstar.

“I have always said that Barca has given me everything, and I’ll stay here,

“I want to win titles for my club and my country. I’m not focussing on the past, one needs to always look ahead”, Messi continued.

Messi also went into details about his relationship with fellow stars Neymar and Luis Suarez, claiming that the secret of the MSN’s success is that its members “work very hard in training to carry that onto the pitch. We have a natural bond, and it’s backed up by a good friendship”.