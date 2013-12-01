The rumour mill in the January transfer window never stops ticking. It’s a time when a whole host of players are linked with numerous clubs, irrespective of whether that rumour has any credibility or not. There are some in however, which actually end up materialising and the speculation ends up becoming a reality.

Serie A’s revitalised giants AC Milan, much like any other club in the world, have been linked with many players this time around. Despite having a really good campaign under Vincenzo Montella this season, there are some holes in the squad that need plugging. Montella’s men did seal the signature of 40-year-old veteran stopper Marco Storari yesterday, but that doesn’t spell the end of their winter spending. The following are some of the players that Milan could be close to signing in the next few weeks.

Gerard Deulofeu

The former Barcelona man hasn’t enjoyed the best of times at Everton this season, after making just 26 appearances under Roberto Martinez last term. Deulofeu has made only 11 appearances under new boss Ronald Koeman this term, failing to make an impact in the first team, despite the recent absence of Yannick Bolasie. His showings during the 2013-14 season under Martinez, which helped the Toffees finish as high as fifth in the Premier League, proved that Deulofeu has the potential to become a special player.

Milan have registered their interest in the Spaniard, who will be looking to move once Everton seal the deal to acquire Memphis Depay from Manchester United. The Toffees are on the verge of signing Morgan Schneiderlin from Old Trafford, but it’s the potential capture of the Dutchman that could jeopardize Deulofeu’s presence in the side. Odds are tipping Milan to be the favourites to sign the La Masia graduate, followed by Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough.





CalcioMercato has already reported that Milan have already made contact to sign the 22-year-old as the Chinese consortium has given the green light to go ahead with the deal.

Memphis Depay

The Dutchman has struggled for game-time under Jose Mourinho this season and his situation hasn’t just sparked interest from Everton, but Milan too. The Sun reported some days ago that United have slapped a £25 million price-tag on Depay and are willing to let him go on a permanent deal only.





The problem for cash-strapped Milan however, is that spending that amount of money would be tough and only a loan-deal seems feasible at this time. CalcioMercato reported that this would act as a stumbling block in a possible deal, which would be tough to seal for the Rossoneri this month.

Lucas Leiva

There were strong signs that the Brazilian would be heading to city rivals Inter during the opening days of the window, but the Nerazzurri’s capture of Roberto Gagliardini means that Stefano Pioli has dropped his interest in the Liverpool man.

This has allowed Milan to have a crack at securing the services of the veteran midfielder, who has made just ten appearances under Jurgen Klopp this season. Liverpool are willing to part ways with Lucas this month, but are hesitant to offload him on a dry-loan deal. The Reds want the buying club to insert a buy-out clause in his contract next season after having him on loan for the remainder of the current campaign.





It’s also believed that Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has initiated contact with Liverpool regarding a possible deal and is willing to meet the Reds’ demands.

Amine Harit

One of the few unknown quantities that Milan are looking at this month, Harit is a 19-year-old who currently plies his trade with French side Nantes.

The Frenchman is a winger, but can play anywhere in the three behind the striker. He has made 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, scoring once in all competitions. His impressive performances have earned him the tag of being one of the hottest properties in France and Milan remains alert to the situation.









Although, a move this month does seem unlikely, reports suggest that the interest is certainly there. Apart from the Rossoneri, the trio of Inter, Unai Emery’s struggling PSG and Liverpool are also to be tracking the youngster.

​Kaustubh Pandey