Paper talk: details of Dzeko’s Chelsea contract revealed, Man Utd rejected bid
23 January at 11:45Edin Dzeko is on the verge of joining Chelsea and his latest pictures confirm the Bosnian striker is about to make return to the Premier League. The 31-year-old was spotted while loading his suitcase this morning, the final evidence that everything is ready for him to move to the Stamford Bridge.
Every Italian sport paper in Italy this morning confirm what Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday afternoon: Dzeko to Chelsea is a done deal.
Il Corriere dello Sport reveals Dzeko will sign a € 4.5 million-a-year contract until 2021.
Dzeko had a long meeting with his agent Silvano Martina yesterday and was confirmed that the two clubs were on the verge of reaching an agreement.
Emerson Palmieri will also move to the Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has already said goodbye to Roma fans and will be in London in the coming hours for his medical.
Meantime Manchester United are still keen to sign Lazio star Seregej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder is tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’ and unfortunately for the Red Devils, Milinkovic-Savic’s fee won’t be less expensive than the Frenchman’s.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils had a € 70 million bid rejected last summer and Lazio are now keen to sell the 23-year-old for a fee exceeding € 100 million.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that both Manchester City and Psg have been scouting SMS of late.
There will be competition to welcome his services next summer and Manchester United already know how hard it would be to put the Serbian under contract at the end of the season.
