Paper talk: Juventus summer shortlist revealed, Inter identify Icardi’s heir
15 February at 11:15Juventus will be looking to sign a new winger and a new centre midfielder in the summer and today’s edition of Tuttosport unveils the bianconeri summer transfer shortlist which includes, of course, a host of top European stars. As for centre midfielders, the Serie A giants have set sights on Lyon star Corentin Tolisso and PSG ace Marco Verratti. The latter is also a transfer target of Chelsea and Inter but PSG won’t make it easy to sign the Italian star. Tolisso’s price-tag, on the other hand, is in the region of € 40 million and Juventus are reportedly willing to satisfy the French club’s economic demands.
Alexis Sanchez reportedly tops the Old Lady’s summer shopping list for attacking wingers. The Chile International, however, may come too expensive for the defending Serie A champions who are also being monitoring the situations of Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa.
Meantime, Il Corriere dello Sport has confirmed our exclusive news reporting that Inter are interested in signing Sampdoria star Patrick Schick. The 21-year-old striker has eight goals in all competitions so far this season and would be the perfect back-up for Mauro Icardi given that he has scored five goals coming off the bench this season.
The Italian paper, however, reports that Schick would be initially used as a back-up for the Argentinean striker although he could replace him as Inter’s main forward should any foreign club match Icardi’s € 110 million release clause in the summer. Said that, we believe Inter would sign at least one new striker if they’d sell Icardi for as much as € 110 million.
AND THE REST
Jose Mourinho prefers Andrea Belotti over Antonine Griezmann (La Stampa)
Chinese consortium Sino-Europe are willing to confirm Montella as AC Milan new boss fox next season (Corriere della Sera)
Inter have made contact with Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent over a possible summer move (Corriere dello Sport)
Former Manchester United target Rodrigo Bentancur will be in Turin on Friday to undergo Juventus medical (Tuttosport)
