Bayern Munich may intend to sell Kingsley Coman to Pep Guardiola after all.

According to transfer pundit Tristan Bernert, the Bundesliga side only acquired him in order to sell him on to Manchester City.

“They acquired Coman a few days ago, but that may have been done in order to sell him on, because Manchester City are interested.

“This makes sense, because Coman gets on well with [Pep] Guardiola”.

Milan’s meeting with Atalanta yesterday has put the Rossoneri in pole position for Franck Kessie.

The Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal target looked to be headed to Roma, only for agent George Atangana to say that “he isn’t a piece of machinery”.

OTHER HEADLINES

PSG are ready to make a monster offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Bild

The Borussia Dortmund striker is liked by a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan, to name just three.

The Ligue 1 defending champions are ready to spend €70 million on the Gabonese star.

Patrik Shick is very much wanted by Juventus,

Thing is, Inter are still ahead of the Juventini, and closest to picking up the €25 million release clause Sampdoria have on him. President Massimo Ferrero wants to ramp it up to €40m, but Inter are going to leverage their relationship with Sampdoria to satisfy both parties, and invest €35m in the Czech youngster.

Manchester United and Arsenal are particularly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette,

Despite