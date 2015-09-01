Paper talk: Serie A star to skip Milan, Juve clashes after diving. Starlet watches Chelsea games, Inter will sack Pioli
01 May at 12:03Serie A star Kevin Strootman could face a two-match ban for diving, according to every sport newspaper in Italy0. The Dutchman is being accused of diving during yesterday’s Rome derby against Lazio with the referee of the game Daniele Orsato who wrongly awarded the giallorossi a penalty kick which De Rossi did not fluffed. Lazio, however, managed to win the game scoring two goals in the second half.
Under the Italian sports law, a player can be banned for two games if found guilty of diving and videos of yesterday’s derby do not leave any room for doubt. The official announcement of Strootman’s ban should be released earlier today with the Dutchman set to skip games against AC Milan and Juventus.
Meantime, Inter have bigger problems as the nerazzurri could fail to qualify for Europe this season despite spending a fortune on new recruits last summer.
In attesa di #InterNapoli, il contestato rigore dell'1 a 1 fischiato a #Strootman oggi in #RomaLazio. #SkySerieA pic.twitter.com/B3dv1MvNuZ— Errori Arbitrali (@erroriarbitrali) April 30, 2017
The nerazzurri faced a 1-0 home defeat at hands of Napoli yesterday night. The Serie A giants have only racked up two points in the last six Serie A games and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will sack Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.
Pioli replaced Franck De Boer in November after that the Dutchman had taken over at the San Siro three months earlier. De Boer was appointed as Inter boss two weeks before the beginning of the current campaign when the Dutchman was called to Milan to replace Roberto Mancini.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is the priority target of Inter with Diego Simeone, Leonardo Jardim and Luciano Spalletti who are also being considered by the Serie A giants.
AND THE REST
Kylian Mbappé’s uncle has revealed that the French starlet usually watches games of Juve, Chelsea, Real and Barcelona (Tuttosport)
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has bought a new home in Milan, sparking AC Milan, Inter speculations (Gazzetta)
Roberto Mancini could be appointed as AC Milan boss next season if Montella fails to qualify for Europe (Gazzetta)
Roma’sGM Mauro Baldissoni has admitted that Totti played his last Rome derby yesterday (Gazzetta)
Real Madrid are considering the future of Zinedine Zidane (Sky Italia)
Juventus are in pole position to sign Thomas Lemar of Monaco (Tuttosport)
Go to comments