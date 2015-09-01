Serie A star Kevin Strootman could face a two-match ban for diving, according to every sport newspaper in Italy0.with the referee of the game Daniele Orsato who wrongly awarded the giallorossi a penalty kick which De Rossi did not fluffed. Lazio, however, managed to win the game scoring two goals in the second half.Under the Italian sports law, a player can be banned for two games if found guilty of diving and videos of yesterday’s derby do not leave any room for doubt. The official announcement of Strootman’s ban should be​Meantime, Inter have bigger problems as the nerazzurri could fail to qualify for Europe this season despite spending a fortune on new recruits last summer.The nerazzurri faced a 1-0 home defeat at hands of Napoli yesterday night. The Serie A giants have onlyInter will sack Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.Pioli replaced Franck De Boer in November after that the Dutchman had taken over at the San Siro three months earlier. De Boer was​Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is the priority target of Inter with Diego Simeone, Leonardo Jardim and Luciano Spalletti who are also being considered by the Serie A giants.Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has bought a new home in Milan, sparking AC Milan, Inter speculations (Gazzetta)Roma’sGM Mauro Baldissoni has admitted that Totti played his last Rome derby yesterday (Gazzetta)​Juventus are in pole position to sign Thomas Lemar of Monaco (Tuttosport)