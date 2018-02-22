Report: Roma set to pursue interest in Real Madrid star
22 March at 16:45According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi is in the process of identifying his main midfield targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
While Bryan Cristante and Nicolò Barella remain the Giallorossi’s two prime objectives as they seek long-term replacements for Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman, the ex-Sevilla market guru is also said to be monitoring the situation of two Croatian internationalists.
Indeed, Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovačić has emerged as a potential option should deals for the aforementioned Italian duo fail to materialise, though it remains unclear whether Los Blancos are willing to sell the former Inter regista at this stage of his career. Calciomercato.com understands they would only consider selling him if an offer of more than €45 million arrived.
21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb starlet Ante Ćorić is another player who is under consideration, though it is likely La Lupa will face competition for his signature from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
