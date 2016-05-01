Top news of the day: Liverpool’s Coutinho statement, ex Man Utd target has new €700m clause
11 August at 19:00Another big day for transfer negotiations with Barcelona who are still claiming the spotlight given that representatives of the blaugrana are travelling around Europe with a € 222 million cheque trying to sign a replacement for Neymar.
Today Liverpool have made it clear that they won’t sell Coutinho at any price although the player has handed in a transfer request at the Premier League giants. Barcelona are also trying to get Ousmane Dembélé with the Frenchman who is also pushing to join the Camp Nou.
Meantime, AC Milan have resumed their interest in Nikola Kalinic who has recently been offered a chance to move to Everton. The Toffees have offered € 25 million to sign the Croat who, however, still wants to wait for AC Milan’d bid.
The rossoneri are preparing a player-plus-cash swap deal to try to persuade Fiorentina to sell their star. Check out their gallery with the top 10 transfer stories of the day.
