Valencia make opening bid to sign Man Utd defender
28 December at 16:40Valencia have made an opening offer to Manchester United to sign the Premier League giants’ defender Marcos Rojo. According to rumours coming from England, Valencia have offered € 16 million to sign the Argentinian defender in January as Cesare Prandelli is desperate to get some midfielder reinforcement to drag the LaLiga side out of the dropzone.
Rojo, 26, has 19 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season, starting 16 times. Although the Argentine International was said not to be among José Mourinho’s favourite picks at the beginning of the Special One’s spell at the Old Trafford, Rojo has been enjoying some regular game time so far this season, so much so José Mourinho is said not to be interested in signing Victor Lindelof anymore as the performances of Rojo have convinced him not to sign a new centre-back in January.
In case Manchester United accept Valencia’s offer, than Victor Lindelof is likely to move to the Old Trafford, but given that Rojo joined the Red Devils for € 20 million in summer 2014, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will sell the versatile defender for a lower transfer fee.
