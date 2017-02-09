Juventus-Inter non finisce proprio mai. Dopo il botta e risposta tra Elkann e la società nerazzurra, Pioli e Marotta, ora tocca a Ivan Perisic, che su Instragram prende in giro Giorgio Chiellini per quella simulazione che ha scatenato l'ira del croato. Su un video social in cui c'è un cane che finge di stare male, alla domanda "chi vi ricorda dei vostri amici calciatori?", Perisic ha taggato proprio Giorgio Chiellini
 
   