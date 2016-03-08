AC Milan, Boban hits back at Berlusconi
24 September at 13:15
After the criticism of the former president Silvio Berlusconi, AC Milan have replied. On the sidelines of The Best FIFA Awards, the Rossoneri's Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban spoke to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com) about the matter.
In an exclusive interview, Berlusconi told us that he can't watch AC Milan on TV anymore, as the style of play only frustrates him. Furthermore, he took a subtle dig at Giampaolo, stating that he didn't recommend him at all, contradicting his own words from a while back.
As a response to this, Boban hit back at the former club president, who also refused to give a verdict on the new directors when asked about it in our interview: "I'm just saying that I supported them as players".
"Everyone is free to express their ideas, let alone Berlusconi who has done so much for Milan. Then again, one must know how to choose the right words. But that's okay, because he gave us so much. We have to improve with time and also the coach wants a better Milan: it's a natural thing," Boban stated.
On Thursday evening, Milan will face Torino away from home, hoping to bounce back from the disappointing loss in the derby. However, it won't be an easy game for Giampaolo's game.
For more news, visit our homepage.
In an exclusive interview, Berlusconi told us that he can't watch AC Milan on TV anymore, as the style of play only frustrates him. Furthermore, he took a subtle dig at Giampaolo, stating that he didn't recommend him at all, contradicting his own words from a while back.
As a response to this, Boban hit back at the former club president, who also refused to give a verdict on the new directors when asked about it in our interview: "I'm just saying that I supported them as players".
"Everyone is free to express their ideas, let alone Berlusconi who has done so much for Milan. Then again, one must know how to choose the right words. But that's okay, because he gave us so much. We have to improve with time and also the coach wants a better Milan: it's a natural thing," Boban stated.
On Thursday evening, Milan will face Torino away from home, hoping to bounce back from the disappointing loss in the derby. However, it won't be an easy game for Giampaolo's game.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments