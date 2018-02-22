Agent confirms Buffon offers amid Psg, Man Utd links
18 May at 15:10Gigi Buffon will play his last game with Juventus tomorrow but the career of the 40-year-old could continue elsewhere. Calciomercato.com has exclusively reported the details of Psg’s contract offer to Buffon and his agent Silvano Martina confirmed that the experienced goalkeeper has received offers from other clubs: “Buffon has already received many offers to remain in the world of football, both on and off the pitch. He is still one of the best goalkeepers because he has amazing sense of position, his strength is not reactivity, a quality that you can lose after with your age, think of Julio Cesar for example. Gigi will take his final decision in the next few days", Martina told Radio Sportiva.
The Italian goalkeeper announced yesterday that at he will reveal his future at the beginning of next week.
Psg have already made their move, whilst Man Utd, Chelsea, City and Liverpool are all being linked with welcoming his services.
