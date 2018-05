Gigi Buffon will play his last game with Juventus tomorrow but the career of the 40-year-old could continue elsewhere. Calciomercato.com has exclusively reported the details of Psg’s contract offer to Buffon and his agent Silvano Martina confirmed that the experienced goalkeeper has received offers from other clubs: “Buffon has already received many offers to remain in the world of football, both on and off the pitch.Gigi will take his final decision in the next few days", Martina told Radio Sportiva. ​Psg have already made their move, whilst Man Utd, Chelsea, City and Liverpool are all being linked with welcoming his services.