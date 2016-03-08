Exclusive: Roma and Ajax agree Kluivert transfer fee
08 June at 09:10Roma and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Justin Kluivert, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned: The talented winger had decided not to extend his stay in Amsterdam past the end of his contract in 2019 and for this reason Roma have had a chance to sign him on the cheap.
The giallorossi, in fact, are going to sign Kluivert for € 15 million plus € 5 million in add-ons. Prior to the agreement with Ajax, Monchi had already closed a deal with the player's agent Mino Raiola (Read More).
Kluivert will become Roma's third summer signing after those of Marcano and Cristante who underwent medical tests with the giallorossi yesterday.
