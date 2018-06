Roma and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Justin Kluivert, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned: Theand for this reason Roma have had a chance to sign him on the cheap.The giallorossi, in fact, are going to sign Kluivert for € 15 million plus € 5 million in add-ons. Prior to the agreement with Ajax, Monchi had already closed a deal with the player's agent Mino Raiola (Read More) Kluivert will become Roma's third summer signing after those of Marcano and Cristante who underwent medical tests with the giallorossi yesterday.