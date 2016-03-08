Exclusive Ronaldo to Juve: Mendes cancel flights to Italy, latest updates on the deal
06 July at 19:15Calciomercato.com has been following every update on Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus over the last couple of days.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can confirm the agreement between Juventus and the player with the Old Lady who has offered Real Madrid € 100 million to secure the player’s services.
Ronaldo has agreed a € 30-million-a-year deal for the next four seasons. If Real Madrid will accept Juventus’ conditions, Ronaldo will become a new Juventus player.
Despite a € 1 billion release clause Jorge Mendes believes that Florentino can agree to sell Ronaldo to Juventus for € 100 million.
CR7 was tipped to arrive to Turin between today and tomorrow but Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that for now the Portuguese striker is not prepared for his trip to Italy as Florentino Perez has yet to give green light to his move to Turin.
CR7 TO JUVE LIVE: TODAY'S UPDATES
According to our sources Mendes has already cancelled a flight to Italy twice.The Portuguese agent should have taken a private flight from Madrid yesterday night but he postponed the flight to this morning at around 11 am. Today, however, Mendes decided to cancel his flight again and failed to show up in Turin’s Caselle airport opting to remain in Madrid where he wants to persuade Florentino to let Cristiano go to Juve.
WATCH: RONALDO IN GREECE WAITS FOR JUVE MOVE
Go to comments