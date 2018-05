Paris-Saint-Germain are interested in signing Gigi Buffon and according to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 giants have already submitted a contract offer to the legendary goalkeeper who announced his Juventus exit today.The French paper claims Psg have offered Buffon a two-year deal. A move to Paris would allow Buffon to have a new chance to win the Champions League while playing for one of the best clubs in Europe.During today’s press conference Buffon claimed that he will take a final decision about his future at the beginning of next week.Saturday’s home Serie A clash against Verona will be his last game with Juventus. A few days after his final game with the Old Lady Buffon will reveal if he’ll ever wear a different jersey before the end of his career.