From France: Psg submit Buffon contract offer, the details
17 May at 18:30Paris-Saint-Germain are interested in signing Gigi Buffon and according to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 giants have already submitted a contract offer to the legendary goalkeeper who announced his Juventus exit today.
The French paper claims Psg have offered Buffon a two-year deal. A move to Paris would allow Buffon to have a new chance to win the Champions League while playing for one of the best clubs in Europe.
During today’s press conference Buffon claimed that he will take a final decision about his future at the beginning of next week.
Buffon confirmed that he has received offers to remain in the world of football both on and off the pitch.
Saturday’s home Serie A clash against Verona will be his last game with Juventus. A few days after his final game with the Old Lady Buffon will reveal if he’ll ever wear a different jersey before the end of his career.
