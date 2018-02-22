From UK: Napoli plan shock swap deal with Chelsea
24 May at 11:10Napoli announced yesterday that Carlo Ancelotti will be their new boss. The azzurri are now planning an ambitious summer transfer campaign that could see many top players join the San Paolo after the arrival of the former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea boss.
According to The Daily Express one of Ancelotti’s top summer targets is David Luiz who has had short of game time under Antonio Conte this season.
The Brazilian is wanted at Napoli by Carlo Ancelotti and the azzurri have reportedly demanded his services in exchange of Maurizio Sarri who is still under contract with the azzurri.
Sarri has an € 8 million release clause included in his contract that can be activated by the end of the month.
Chelsea would not pay that fee in case they agree to send David Luiz to South Italy.
Sarri is among Chelsea’s candidates to replace Antonio Conte in South West London.
The former Juventus boss is expected to be sacked by the Blues in the coming hours.
