Juve: Allegri shares social media message after Atletico defeat
21 February at 10:30Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has just shared a social media message after the defeat against Atletico Madrid in Champions League. "Twenty days to be ready for a challenge that we must win all together. Fino alla Fine".
Allegri spoke with Italian media after the defeat last night claiming that Juve 'couldn't do worse than what they did".
20 giorni. 20 giorni per ESSERE PRONTI a una sfida da VIVERE, e VINCERE, tutti assieme. Fino alla fine.— Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) 21 febbraio 2019
Both Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi seemed hopeful that Juve can have a strong comeback in Turin and qualify for the quarter-finals.
Go to comments