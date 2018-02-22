Man Utd: Mourinho faces double transfer blow in pursuit of Serie A duo?
17 May at 16:30Manchester United will definitely sign a few reinforcements at the back next summer and according to reports in Italy the Red Devils are keen to sign both Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro.
Yesterday’s report of La Stampa suggested the Brazilian’s move to the Old Trafford is only a matter of time, whilst Tuttosport revealed José Mourinho has made contact to sign AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci. According to the report, Mourinho called the Italy star to offer him to join the Old Trafford hierarchy.
Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, claims Bonucci is among the four ‘untouchable’ players at AC Milan alongside Alessio Romagnoli, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Biglia.
As per Tuttosport, Juventus are set to deal another transfer blow to the Red Devils as the Old Lady could offer Alex Sandro a new deal. The Brazilian is poised to leave Turin in the summer but the knee injury of new Juve star Leonardo Spinazzola may prevent Juve from selling the former Porto ace.
