Milinkovic-Savic: Tare releases update on Man Utd and Juve target
28 May at 21:30Milinkovic-Savic is one of Manchester United and Juventus’ top summer targets. The Serbian midfielder has a price-tag in the region of € 120 million and the Red Devils have reportedly sounded out the player’s availability with Lazio.
Lazio director of football Igli Tare has talked to Sky Sport about the player’s future: “We have received no official proposals for now. We will be ready in case anything happens. Milinkovic-Savic is a top player that deserves to play at the highest levels but at the moment we have received no offers for him.”
A Serbian journalist revealed today that Milinkovic-Savic is destined to join Juventus in the summer but at the moment there is no sign of official offers by the Old Lady although Massimiliano Allegri has put him on top of his summer shopping list.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of José Mourinho's transfer targets in Serie A. The shopping list of the Special One includes the likes of Mario Mandzukig, Elseid Hysaj and Sami Khedira.
