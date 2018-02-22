Nedved releases update on Higuain & Mandzukic amid Chelsea and Man Utd links
29 May at 16:40Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved talked to Sky Sport about the future of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic. The strikers are tipped to leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in welcoming their services.
“Higuain? We are not worried about his situation. He is under contract with us, we will decide evertyhing after the World Cup.”
“Mandzukic? As a club, we want players to be happy. Players who are unhappy can leave, we’ve always said that. We will decide together, whoever stays at the club must be happy to be part of Juve. Juventus did an extraordinary job this season. We worked hard but now it’s time to focus on the challenges of the future. We want to win more trophies but we know it’s not going to be easy.”
Mandzukic is not the only Juventus player linked with a move to Manchester United as José Mourinho has also set his sights on Alex Sandro and Sami
Khedra.
