Official: Liverpool release Salah injury update
27 May at 00:03After Jurgen Klopp’s word sto German media, Liverpool have also released a transfer update on the injury of Mohammed Salah.
“Salah’s shoulder injury seems very serious. His shoulder or his clavicles is broken. He is likely to miss the World Cup”, Klopp said.
Liverpool added Salah’s physical conditions are being monitored as we talk. Here’s their official announcement: “The forward was forced from the field after 30 minutes having failed to recover from an earlier challenge with Sergio Ramos and later went to a local hospital in Kiev for assessment.”
The club’s official website also reports the words of Klopp: “It’s a serious injury, a really serious injury. He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn’t look good, that’s it.”
