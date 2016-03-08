Pogba in and Pjanic out: Juventus’ strategy and how Allegri change Juventus’ tactics
19 July at 17:00Juventus could sell Miralem Pjanic if they receive an offer above € 80 million. The Bosnian sparked transfer speculations yesterday by not replying to a question about his future at Juventus and his new agent Fali Ramadani is known to be very close to both Chelsea and Barcelona, the two most interested clubs in signing the Bosnia International.
Juventus have turned down Manchester City’s € 50 million bid this summer and the Old Lady is ready to renew the player’s contract if he stays at the club in the current transfer window.
Should the Old Lady sell Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba would automatically become her number one target for the midfield.
The Frenchman is not on very good terms with José Mourinho who saw a € 110 million bid rejected for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who is regarded as Pogba’s natural replacement at Manchester United.
It is believed, however, that an offer in the region of € 120 million would convince Claudio Lotito to sell the Serbian star.
Juventus’ potential swap between Pjanic and Pogba would force Massimiliano Allegri to change the Bianconeri’s tactical approach. Pjanic, in fact, is one of the best regista in Europe at the moment while Pogba gives his best playing as centre midfielder in a three-man line.
Pogba would not replace Pjanic whose position in front of the defence could be taken by either Emre Can or Rodrigo Bentancur who played an excellent World Cup with Uruguay.
Pogba in and Pjanic out would probably mean lower quality in the middle of the park for Juve although the Old Lady would earn in terms of physical strength and quantity.
Lorenzo Bettoni
