Revealed: when Sarri will arrive in London to sign Chelsea contract
13 July at 13:10Chelsea have officially sacked Antonio Conte and the former Juventus manager is now going to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea announced the exit of Conte with an official announcement published on their website: “During Antonio’s time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup. In the title winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories. We wish Antonio every success in his future career”.
Sportitalia confirmed what Calciomercato.com reported yesterday: Sarri, in fact, is going to arrive in London today to sign his contract with the Blues.
The Italian broadcasters provide further details about Sarri’s Chelsea move claiming that the Italian manager will take a flight for London at 6 pm after agreeing the end of his contract with Napoli.
De Laurentiis will approve Sarri’s exit in the coming hours with Sarri who is now finally ready to take over at the Stamford Bridge.
